MDL Docket Sought for Data Privacy Law Violation Claims Against TikTok

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with data privacy claims pending against TikTok Inc. and ByteDance Technology Inc. for alleged violations of data privacy laws have asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the claims, noting that 10 complaints are pending in Illinois and California federal courts.

In the May 15 petition, the plaintiffs suggested that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois is the most appropriate to oversee the claims, saying the state is “undoubtedly the center of gravity of this litigation.”

The plaintiffs accuse the defendants of violating the Illinois ...

