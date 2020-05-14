STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

La. Federal Judge Allows Breach of Warranty Claim to Proceed in Silicone Breast Implant Case

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has refused to dismiss a silicone breast implant case, finding the plaintiff has adequately alleged that defendants breached a warranty that their “highly cohesive” gel would not bleed through the implants’ shell and migrate into bodily tissue.

On May 8, Chief Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana further found the plaintiff sufficiently alleges that that the advertised “highly cohesive” silicone gels induced her and her physician to use the product.

Sarah Dubroc underwent breast augmentation surgery in 1989 at which time she believed ...

