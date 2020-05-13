STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Seattle Medical Spa Sues Sentinel Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

SEATTLE — A Seattle medical spa has filed a proposed class action against Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd., asserting that losses it sustained from government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are insured under its all-risk policy.

In a May 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Glow Medispa LLC seeks a ruling that Sentinel’s insureds have “sustained direct physical loss and/or damage related to COVID-19 and/or the proclamations and orders,” triggering coverage under its policies.

Sentinel denied Glow’s claim for business interruption losses and, according to Glow, will deny the ...

Associated Law Firms

Keller Rohrback



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login