San Francisco Children’s Clothing Boutique Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Losses

SAN FRANCISCO — An upscale children’s clothing store has filed a class action against Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America, accusing it of breaching its policies by denying business interruption claims arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a May 11 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Mudpie Inc. says the civil authority orders caused its property to lose some or all of its functionality and/or become useless or inhabitable, resulting in substantial loss of business income.

“These losses are insured losses under several provisions of Plaintiff’s comprehensive business ...

