Chicago Gentlemen’s Club Sues SBA in Effort to Obtain CARES Act PPP Loan

CHICAGO –– The owner of a gentlemen’s club which features exotic dancing has sued the U.S. Small Business Administration following its struggle to obtain a loan under the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program, alleging its constitutional rights has been violated.

In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Admiral Theatre Inc. d/b/a The Admiral Theatre contends that the SBA’s regulations “unconstitutionally deprive businesses and workers who are engaged in First Amendment protected expression from receiving benefits.”

Also named as defendants are SBA administrator Jovita Carranza and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.

