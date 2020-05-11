STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Dallas Private Wine Club Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Shutdown Losses
May 11, 2020
DALLAS — A Dallas wine club that was forced to shut down its event operations following the issuance of COVID-19 civil authority orders contends in a lawsuit that its business losses are covered because it has suffered direct physical loss of or damage to its property.
In a May 8 complaint filed against Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. and The Hartford Fire Insurance Co. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Graileys Inc. d/b/a Graileys Fine Wines contends that “contamination, and potential contamination, of the insured premises by COVID-19 constitutes a direct physical loss.”
According to ...
