STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ill. Casual Dining Restaurant Sues Society Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

CHICAGO — An Illinois casual dining restaurant has sued Society Insurance in federal court, seeking coverage for business interruption losses arising from the state-ordered closure of its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Valley Lodge Corp. seeks a declaratory judgment that its losses are insured and that Society has waived any right to assert defenses to coverage by issuing blanket coverage denials without conducting an investigation as required by law.

“Society Insurance has arbitrarily and without justification refused to reimburse Plaintiff for any ...

