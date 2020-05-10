STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Boston Restaurant Group Says Cincinnati Insurance Liable for COVID-19 Business Losses

BOSTON — The owners of a group of Boston-area restaurants have sued The Cincinnati Casualty Co., contending that their commercial policies cover business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a May 7 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the eateries contend that when their coverage became effective, Cincinnati knew about the COVID-19 virus, yet failed to include any pandemic or virus exclusion in the policy.

The lawsuit was filed by BN Farm LLC d/b/a The Farm Bar and Grille Essex, BNIpswich LLC d/b/a Fox Creek Tavern f/k/a ...

