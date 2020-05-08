STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Churches Say State Reopening Plan Discriminates Against Religious Entities

CHICAGO — Two Chicago churches have asked a federal court for a temporary restraining order that would permit them to hold in-person services during the COVID-19 pandemic without being subject to criminal sanctions.

In a May 7 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Logos Baptist Ministries contend that state lawmakers discriminated against them by banning in-person services for possibly an entire year while allowing other commercial entities — such as liquor stores — to remain open.

“Governor J.B. Pritzker has made it clear that churches will not ...

Associated Law Firms

Liberty Counsel



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login