Chicago Restaurant Chain Asks Federal Judge to Shorten Insurer’s Response Deadline

CHICAGO — A restaurant chain has asked an Illinois federal judge to shorten the deadline for Society Insurance Co.’s response in a class action accusing it of wrongly denying claims for business income losses arising from COVID-19 and related executive orders.

In a May 6 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the owners of the Billy Goat Tavern restaurants seek to shorten the deadline from June 1 to May 18, arguing that “the ongoing, uncovered loss threatens the existence” of the insureds’ business.

“Plaintiffs acknowledge that these unique and unusual times justify implementing ...

