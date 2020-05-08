STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Lawsuit Says United Airlines Slashed Employees’ Pay After Accepting $5 Billion in CARES Act Funding

NEW YORK — A workers’ union has sued United Airlines Inc. in New York federal court, accusing it of slashing the pay and benefits of 27,000 employees, just two weeks after accepting $5 billion in funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The May 5 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York says United repeatedly attempted to induce voluntary leaves of absences and reductions in pay before forcing its passenger and fleet service employees into part-time positions.

However, when United accepted the CARES Act funds in April, it contractually ...

