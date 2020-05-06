STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Eyewear Retailer Sues State Farm for COVID-19 Business Loss Coverage

MIAMI — A Florida eyewear retailer has sued State Farm in federal court, accusing it of breaching a commercial all-risk insurance policy by refusing to provide coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses.

In a May 5 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Royal Palm Optical Inc., which owns stores in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, Fla., maintains that coverage is available under its policy’s “Loss of Income and Extra Expense” endorsement.

Under the endorsement, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and State Farm Florida Insurance Co. promised to pay for “loss ...

