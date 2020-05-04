STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Ice Cream Shops Sue Scottsdale Insurance for COVID-19 Coverage

MIAMI — Two Florida ice cream shops have filed a class action against Scottsdale Insurance Co., seeking a ruling that it is obligated to cover COVID-19-related business income losses.

GV KB Store LLC and GV SiestaKey LLC filed their May 1 complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all businesses nationwide who have all-risk commercial property policies with Underwriters and seek coverage for COVID-19-related losses.

On March 17, Florida governor Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close for 30 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As ...

Associated Law Firms

Kanner & Whiteley

Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert

Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login