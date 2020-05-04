STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Politicians Sue Governor Over COVID-19 Orange County Beach Closures

LOS ANGELES — Four California city council members have sued Governor Gavin Newsom, alleging he abused his discretion in ordering all Orange County beaches closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 1 petition for writ of mandamus filed in the Orange County Superior Court, petitioners further allege the beaches’ closure violates residents’ state and federal constitutional rights.

“Petitioners’ irreparable injury is founded on the fundamental principle that the public has a constitutionally guaranteed right to access the beaches of Orange County through their rights under the California Constitution and the United States Constitution,” petitioners complain. “In seeking ...

