STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Manhattan Caterer Files Class Action Seeking Coverage for COVID-19 Business Losses
May 4, 2020
NEW YORK — A Manhattan catering business contends that losses it has suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders forced it to shutter are covered under its Spectrum Business Owners policy issued by Sentinel Insurance Company Inc.
In a May 1 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Food for Thought Caterers Corp. says policyholders have suffered “a direct physical loss of and damage to their property” as a result of COVID-19 and the orders, which resulted in a suspension of their business operations.
The interruption of ...
