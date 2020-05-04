STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Eatery Files COVID-19 Coverage Action Against Lloyd’s Underwriters

MIAMI — A Miami restaurant has filed a class action against its insurer, seeking a ruling that the national emergency declared over COVID-19 constitutes physical loss or damage to property, triggering coverage under the business income loss and extra expense coverage provisions of all-risk commercial property policies.

In a May 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Sun Cuisine LLC d/b/a Zest Restaurant and Market also seeks a ruling that the government’s closure of non-essential businesses due to COVID-19 triggers coverage under the civil authority coverage provision of policies issued by Certain ...

Associated Law Firms

Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert

Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



