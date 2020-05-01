STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Home Décor Wholesaler Sues Charter Oak in La. Federal Court for COVID-19 Losses

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana wholesale home décor company has sued Charter Oak Insurance Co. in federal court, accusing it of refusing to pay its claim for COVID-19-related business interruption losses in bad faith.

In an April 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Odyssey Imports Inc. says it “has suffered and will continue to suffer a direct physical loss of and damage to its property because it has been unable to use the property for its intended purpose.”

Odyssey closed on March 23 in compliance with the Louisiana governor’s orders ...

Associated Law Firms

Herman Herman & Katz



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login