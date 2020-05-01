STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Pilates Studio Sues Arch Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Miami fitness studio, represented in part by Morgan & Morgan, has sued Arch Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained after COVID-19 government orders forced it to close.

In an April 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Fitness Om LLC d/b/a Club Pilates maintains that “direct physical loss or damage to covered property” from virus, pandemic, or the threat of virus or pandemic is covered under its “Commercial Inland Marine” policy.

The policy does contain an exclusion for “Governmental Action,” but ...

Associated Documents

Order



