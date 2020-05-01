STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Restaurant Sues Cumberland Mutual for COVID-19 Business Losses

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey Italian restaurant has filed a class action against its insurer in federal court, seeking judicial intervention in its battle for coverage for COVID-19-related business losses.

In an April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the owner of Cara Mia restaurant maintains that Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Co. is obligated to pay for business income losses and other covered expenses arising from the pandemic and related government closure orders.

The Millburn, N.J., restaurant seeks a declaratory judgment that the all-risk commercial property policies provide coverage for the ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Seeger Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login