STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
N.J. Restaurant Sues Cumberland Mutual for COVID-19 Business Losses
May 1, 2020
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey Italian restaurant has filed a class action against its insurer in federal court, seeking judicial intervention in its battle for coverage for COVID-19-related business losses.
In an April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the owner of Cara Mia restaurant maintains that Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Co. is obligated to pay for business income losses and other covered expenses arising from the pandemic and related government closure orders.
The Millburn, N.J., restaurant seeks a declaratory judgment that the all-risk commercial property policies provide coverage for the ...
Associated Law Firms
Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
Seeger Weiss
Associated Documents
Complaint