STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Crew Members File Class Action Suit Against Royal Caribbean, Say Employer Failed to Protect them from COVID-19 Spread

MIAMI –– A class action has been filed by cruise ship crew members against Royal Caribbean, contending that their employer failed to protect them from the COVID-19, refused to provide them with testing, or failed to order them to self-isolate aboard the ship while they worked aboard a number of the defendant’s vessels.

In the April 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the plaintiffs said that the defendant “required them to continue working aboard the ship in close proximity to other crew members.”

According to the lawsuit, Royal Caribbean had notice of ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



