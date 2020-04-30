STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Residents Sue N.C. Nursing Home Owners for Failing to Halt Spread of COVID-19

SALISBURY — Two residents of The Citadel nursing home in Salisbury, N.C., have sued its owners and directors, accusing it them of failing to take adequate measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in its facilities, leading to 16 resident deaths.

According to an April 28 complaint filed in the Rowan County Superior Court against Accordius Health LLC and The Portopiccolo Group LLC, The Citadel’s Salisbury facility “has more positive COVID-19 cases — 144 — than any other nursing home in the state.”

Further, several facility staff and/or their family members have also reported symptoms of the virus, ...

Associated Law Firms

Gugenheim Law Offices

Wallace & Graham



Associated Documents

Complaint



