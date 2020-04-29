STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Class Action Says Hawaii Airlines Failed to Refund Customers Following COVID-19 Flight Cancelations
April 29, 2020
HONOLULU — Hawaiian Airlines Inc. has been hit with a class action accusing it of failing to provide full refunds to customers whose flights were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, plaintiff Nataly Alvarez contends that she requested a refund following the cancelation of her flight from Los Angeles to Maui, but the airline never paid up. She further complains that she would not have been able to get a cash refund, as Hawaiian is only offering credits.
Hawaiian Airlines announced in early ...
