STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Class Action Says Hawaii Airlines Failed to Refund Customers Following COVID-19 Flight Cancelations

HONOLULU — Hawaiian Airlines Inc. has been hit with a class action accusing it of failing to provide full refunds to customers whose flights were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, plaintiff Nataly Alvarez contends that she requested a refund following the cancelation of her flight from Los Angeles to Maui, but the airline never paid up. She further complains that she would not have been able to get a cash refund, as Hawaiian is only offering credits.

Hawaiian Airlines announced in early ...

Associated Law Firms

Bursor & Fisher



Associated Documents

Complaint



