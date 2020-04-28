STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

JPML Moves May Hearing to Virtual Format; Will Hear Arguments Related to EvenFlo Product Liability MDL Petition

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has shifted its May hearing to a virtual platform in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively cancelling the live hearing that had been scheduled for San Francisco on May 28.

In a hearing session order issued April 24, the JPML said that in light of coronavirus concerns, the Panel will hear oral arguments on certain matters by videoconference or teleconference “unless the parties waive oral argument or unless the Panel later decides to dispense with oral argument pursuant to Panel Rule 11.1(c).”

During the videoconference or teleconference hearing, the JPML ...

