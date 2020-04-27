STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Spa Sues European Insurers, Lloyd’s Syndicates for COVID-19 Business Losses

MIAMI — A federal class action accuses a group of overseas insurers, including HDI Global Specialty SE, Axis Specialty SE and certain Lloyd’s of London syndicates of wrongly refusing to pay business interruption losses arising from government mandated COVID-19 closures.

In an April 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Atma Beauty Inc., a Miami medical spa, contends that its policy does not contain a standard Insurance Services Office exclusion barring coverage for “loss or damage arising from any virus, bacterium or other microorganism that induces or is capable of inducing physical ...

