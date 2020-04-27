STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Eateries Sue Insurer in Ill. Federal Court, Demanding COVID-19 Business Loss Coverage

CHICAGO — Owners of a group of Chicago restaurants have sued Society Insurance in Illinois federal court, seeking coverage for COVID-19 business losses.

In an April 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the plaintiffs maintain that coverage is available under their policy’s Business Income, Extra Expense and Civil Authority coverages.

Owners of Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar, Smoke Daddy, Crosby’s Kitchen, Ella Elli, D.O.C. Wine Bar, Remington’s Chicago, The Windsor, Tuco and Blondie, and Smoke Daddy Wrigley seek coverage for business losses they sustained when state and local government closure orders ...

Associated Law Firms

Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge

Kabateck LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login