Promotional Clothing Co. Hits Cincinnati Insurance with COVID-19 Coverage Class Action

TOPEKA, Kan. — A promotional clothing company has filed a class action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co., seeking a ruling that it must provide coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses.

In an April 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, the plaintiff alleges that that as a result of governmental COVID-19 closure and stay-at-home orders, it “has been forced to greatly reduce its operations,” suffering property loss and business interruption losses as a result.

Promotional Headwear International, operating under the name Sportsman Cap & Bag, is “a wholesale distributor of headwear, bags, aprons, ...

