N.J. Federal Judge Refuses to Remand GBCA Case, Says Complaint Raises Claims under Federal Law

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to remand a gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA) case to state court, ruling that the complaint raises claims “that necessarily depend on resolution of a substantial question of federal law.”

In an April 21 order, Judge Noel Hillman of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the plaintiff’s allegation that the defendants’ actions taken in concert with a federal agency violate federal law and federal regulations establishes that the complaint arises under federal law

The action concerns FDA-approved GBCAs administered intravenously by medical professionals to enhance ...

