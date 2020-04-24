STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Kansas City Restaurant Owners Levy COVID-19 Class Action Against Cincinnati Insurance

KANSAS CITY — The owners of three Kansas City restaurants have filed a class action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for losses they sustained as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government closure orders.

In an April 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, the plaintiffs contend the insurer is legally obligated to pay their claims under their policies’ Building and Personal Property Coverage Form and Business Income (And Extra Expense) Coverage Form.

Plaintiffs Grand Street Dining LLC, GSD Lenexa LLC and Trexomare Operating Co. own Grand ...

