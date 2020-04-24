STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ill. Restaurant Files Class Action After Erie Insurance Denies COVID-19 Business Losses Claim

CHICAGO — An Illinois eatery has filed a class action against Erie Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking a ruling that COVID-19-related business losses constitute a covered ‘loss’ under the carrier’s ‘all-risk’ policies.

In an April 19 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, PGB Restaurant Inc. filed the action on behalf of itself “and all other similarly situated Illinois businesses that offer food or beverages for on-premises consumption.”

PGB operates the Riverside, Ill., Mother’s Day Restaurant, which was forced to close after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on March 15 ordered all restaurants, ...

Associated Law Firms

Duncan Law Group

Esbrook Law LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



