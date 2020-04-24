STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Travelers Faces Class Action Filed by Seattle Dentist Seeking Loss of Business Income Coverage

SEATTLE — Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America has been hit with a class action in which a Seattle-area dentist has demanded coverage for business income losses he sustained after his practice temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Seattle, Dr. Ryan M. Fox maintains that coverage is available under his policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority coverage.

In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the United States, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a ...

Associated Law Firms

Keller Rohrback



Associated Documents

Complaint



