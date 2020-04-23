STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Preschool Owners Demand Coverage for COVID-19-Related Business Interruption Losses

CINCINNATI — The owners of two Ohio Goddard Schools have sued Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. (PIIC) in federal court, accusing it of denying their claims for COVID-19-related business interruption losses in bad faith.

In an April 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Dakota Girls LLC and Elliott Care LLC contend that their all-risk policies provide coverage for losses they sustained as a result of government-mandated closures due to the virus.

Plaintiffs further argue that their policies do not exclude or limit coverage for losses from viruses and/or pandemics.

Plaintiffs say they were ...

Associated Law Firms

Cooper & Elliott



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login