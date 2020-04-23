STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Fla. Restaurant Files COVID-19 Insurance Coverage Class Action Against Lloyd’s Underwriters
April 23, 2020
MIAMI — Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London has been hit with another class action in which a Palm Beach, Fla., restaurant seeks coverage for business interruption losses allegedly caused by COVID-19-related government closure orders.
In an April 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Sant Ambroeus Palm Beach restaurant says Underwriters are liable for under the Business Income (And Extra Expense) Coverage Form of their Uniform All-Risk Commercial Property policies.
Sant Ambroeus was forced to close its doors to dine-in visitors on March 20 after Florida governor Ron DeSantis ordered all ...
