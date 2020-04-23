STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Retailers, Wholesalers Hit with Federal COVID-19 Price-Gouging Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO — A class action filed in California federal court accuses Costco, Amazon, Walmart and other retailers of “seeking to profit from the misery of millions” by nearly tripling the price of eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, a group of consumers say they bought the grossly marked-up eggs through a supply chain created by the defendants, which includes producers, wholesalers, and retailers.

“The price of eggs nearly tripled between the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of March. Egg ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



