STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ticketmaster, Live Nation Hit with Class Action Over COVID-19 Refund Policy

SAN FRANCISCO — Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment Co. are facing a class action alleging they quietly changed their policy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to refuse refunds for events that are postponed or rescheduled.

In an April 17 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiff Derek Hansen says he paid nearly $600 to see the band Rage Against the Machine on April 21 and 22, but defendants refused to reimburse him when the show was indefinitely postponed.

“Plaintiff now holds four tickets to two ...

