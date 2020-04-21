STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Judge Rejects Challenges from Bridal Shop to Constitutionality of State’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– An Ohio judge has rejected efforts by a bridal shop to obtain a temporary restraining order against the state’s stay at home order, stating during a virtual hearing that allowing businesses to appeal their classification as non-essential “is not practical and would fly in the face of the government being able to adequately protect the citizens.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley concluded during a virtual court hearing on April 20 that the state had a legitimate justification for the business restrictions, according to publish reports. A May 11 hearing on efforts to obtain a preliminary ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login