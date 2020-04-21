STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Class Action Filed Against MLB, Says Defendant Has Refused to Issue Refunds for Games Postponed Due to COVID-19

April 21, 2020

LOS ANGELES –– A class action has been filed in California against Major League Baseball, saying that baseball fans have been held “in limbo,” as a result of the defendant’s directive not to issue refunds to those that purchased tickets for the 2020 season that is in jeopardy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plaintiffs Matthew Ajzenman and Susan Terry-Bazer filed the underlying complaint on April 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, seeking a public injunction and full restitution for all Major League Baseball tickets sold for the 2020 season, including season tickets, ...

