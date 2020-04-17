STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Insurers Hit with Federal Class Actions Following Denial of COVID-19 Claims

April 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK — The owners of three restaurants filed class actions their insurers in California and New York federal court, seeking coverage for business income losses resulting from state-mandated closures brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The April 17 complaints say the policies cover “losses suffered due to COVID-19, any executive orders by civil authorities that have required the necessary suspension of business, and any efforts to prevent further property damage or to minimize the suspension of business and continue operations.”

GIO Pizzeria & Bar Hospitality LLC and GIO Pizzeria Boca LLC own Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria & ...

Associated Law Firms
Burns Bowen Bair
Cowper Law
Daniels & Tredennick
DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC
The Lanier Law Firm

Associated Documents
GIO Complaint
Caribe Complaint


Registered User Login

Username

Password


Related Conferences

No conferences scheduled at this time.



Full Archives