STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Houston Rehab Hospital Sues County in Effort to Lift Quarantine Orders

HOUSTON — A Houston rehabilitation hospital has sued Harris County (Texas) health officials, seeking to overturn order barring the hospital from admitting new patients and discharging patients who have completed treatment.

In an April 15 complaint filed in the Harris County District Court, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Humble says the county’s quarantine orders “are jeopardizing patient safety” and is subjecting its patients to disparate treatment.

Major acute care hospitals in Houston have reported treating more than 1,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 yet continue to admit and discharge patients without interference from local public health authorities, the complaint says.

Associated Documents

Complaint



