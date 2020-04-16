STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Drexel University Student Files Class Action Seeking Refund for Canceled In-Person Classes

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Drexel University student has filed a class action in South Carolina federal court, seeking a partial refund of tuition and fees for the spring 2020 semester due to the Philadelphia college’s cancelation of in-person classes and activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, Grainger Rickenbaker claims that while the university is still offering some online classes, he and other students will be deprived of the benefits of on-campus learning.

Rickenbaker, a South Carolina resident, adds that the value of any ...

Associated Law Firms

Anastopoulo Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



