Class Action Says ‘Unsanitary’ Conditions at Pa. Federal Prison Causing Spread of COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA — Three inmates have filed a class action petition against the warden of a Pennsylvania federal prison, alleging that the facility has been “dangerously slow” to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19 in its facility.

The April 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Federal Detention Center of Philadelphia (FDC) warden Sean Marler says the prison’s unsanitary environment is dangerous for everyone in the facility.

Plaintiffs Timothy Brown, Myles Hannigan and Anthony Hall are inmates at the FDC and are between the ages of 46 and 47 and say they ...

