STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Del. Farxiga Injury Action Dismissed for Failure to State a Claim

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware judge has dismissed a Farxiga action, ruling that the plaintiff failed to overcome the presumption that AstraZeneca’s warnings, which were approved by the Food and Drug Administration, were adequate as a matter of law.

In a March 2 order, Judge Sheldon K. Rennie of the Delaware Superior Court further held that the defective design claim is defeated by comment k Second Restatement of Torts which states that a drug that is "properly prepared, and accompanied by proper directions and warning, is not defective, nor is it unreasonably dangerous."

Viola Kumaritakis was prescribed Farxiga in October ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login