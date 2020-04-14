STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Texas Barbershops Sue Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Eight Texas barbershops have sued their insurer, seeking coverage for business interruption losses arising from government-mandated closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complaint, originally filed against State Farm Lloyds in the Bexar County District Court, was removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on April 13.

The plaintiffs are Outlaws & Gents Grooming LLC, Diesel Barbershop LLC, Wilderness Oak Cutters LLC, Diesel Barbershop Bandera Oaks LLC, Diesel Barbershop Dominion LLC, Diesel Barbershop Alamo Ranch LLC and Henley’s Gentleman’s Grooming LLC

On March 23, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar ...

