STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Los Angeles Attorney Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Loss Coverage
April 14, 2020
LOS ANGELES — Attorney Mark Geragos has sued The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut, seeking a judicial declaration that the insurer is required to provide coverage for business income losses his firm has sustained due to the COVID-19-related shuttering of his premises.
In an April 9 complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Geragos of the firm of Geragos & Geragos argues that the policy’s “Business Income and Extra Expense Coverage” section covers losses arising from a shutdown caused by a virus pandemic.
The complaint also names Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as a defendant.
According to the ...
Associated Law Firms
Dhillon Law Group
Geragos & Geragos
Associated Documents
Complaint