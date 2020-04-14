STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Los Angeles Attorney Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Loss Coverage

LOS ANGELES — Attorney Mark Geragos has sued The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut, seeking a judicial declaration that the insurer is required to provide coverage for business income losses his firm has sustained due to the COVID-19-related shuttering of his premises.

In an April 9 complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Geragos of the firm of Geragos & Geragos argues that the policy’s “Business Income and Extra Expense Coverage” section covers losses arising from a shutdown caused by a virus pandemic.

The complaint also names Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as a defendant.

According to the ...

Geragos & Geragos



