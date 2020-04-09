STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Class Action Suit Says China Hid COVID-19 Pandemic, Harming Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES –– A new class action lawsuit filed in California state court says the People’s Republic of China (PRC) engaged in a cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the subsequent spread of the virus all over the world, which has harmed small businesses in its wake.

The April 8 complaint filed by a group of small businesses in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California says PRC “engaged in a campaign of intimidating and arresting any Chinese doctors, scientists, attorneys and/or reporters who tried to alert the public about this dangerous ‘new’ coronavirus.”

Also named ...

Associated Law Firms

The Tu Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login