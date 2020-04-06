STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Class Action Filed Against Stubhub, Says Ticket Reseller Refusing to Refund Money for Cancelled Events

MADISON, Wis. –– A class action lawsuit has been filed against Stubhub Inc., contending that the ticket reseller violated its own FanProtect guarantee when it refused to refund money to customers who purchased tickets to events cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class action complaint was filed April 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Plaintiff Matthew McMillan filed the complaint on behalf himself, and on behalf of a class of similarly situated individuals, contending that Stubhub had “surreptitiously shift[ed] their losses into their innocent customers.”

“Adding insult to injury, Defendants repeatedly claim ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



