STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Plaintiffs Had Sought Injunction Against Milwaukee Election Commission Before Wisconsin Governor’s Cancellation of Primaries
April 6, 2020
MILWAUKEE –– Plaintiffs in Wisconsin have filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the Milwaukee Election Commission, maintaining that changes made to an upcoming election in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have “disproportionately” restricted African Americans in the district from casting their votes.
In the April 6 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the plaintiffs asked the court to issue a preliminary injunction pending a decision on the merits of Plaintiffs’ claims in the matter. The filing came just hours before the state’s governor postponed the elections outright....
