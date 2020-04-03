STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Public Agency Employees Seek Hazard Pay from U.S. Government, Cite Close Contact with COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Public agency employees have filed a class action complaint against the United States Government, saying that the defendant owes them hazardous duty pay since they have come into close contact with the coronavirus during the course of their employment.

In the March 27 lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, the plaintiffs explained that they are employees of the United States and its public agencies and have performed work with, or in close proximity to, objects, surfaces, and/or individuals infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Because the plaintiffs were not paid the hazardous duty ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



