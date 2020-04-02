STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Janssen Denied Summary Judgment in S.C. Invega Male Breast Growth Case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina federal judge has denied Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. summary judgment on claims of failure to warn in an Invega action, finding questions of fact as to whether the company could have enhanced the drug’s warnings to warn of male breast growth in adolescents.

On March 31, Judge Mary G. Lewis of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina also allowed the claims of breach of implied warranty, fraud and negligent misrepresentation to proceed against the drug makers.

Thomas Hofferth, 28, was diagnosed with possible bipolar disorder as a child and prescribed ...

Associated Law Firms

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Hyman Law Firm

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Sanders Phillips Grossman



Associated Documents

Order



