STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

N.Y. Federal Judge Refuses to Reconsider Turi Testimony Ruling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has refused to reconsider her refusal to amend a ruling concerning Bernard Turi’s testimony in a dispute over whether Munich Reinsurance America Inc. wrongly refused to pay its share of defense expenses Utica Insurance Co. incurred in connection with asbestos claims filed against Goulds Pumps Inc.

In a March 30 docket order, Judge Brenda K. Sannes of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York said Utica “has failed to show how the Court's denial to amend its finding of fact related to the witness's credibility is manifestly unjust.” ...

