STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Comic Con Planner Sues Ticket Processor for COVID-19 Refunds

NEW YORK — A comic con event planner has sued a ticket sales processor in New York federal court, accusing it of fraudulently withholding $680,000 that should have been used to refund ticket holders to an event that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, ACE Universe Inc. says GrowTix LLC promised to give full refunds to customers within 30 days but kept the money instead and demanded more funds from ACE for its own fees.

